"I'm very sorry" - Black Leopards FC president apologizes to fans for shortage of players

It's all because of FIFA.

Details: David Thidiela, president of Black Leopards FC, was upfront and issued an apology to the club's supporters after his team took the field with only 10 players last Saturday against Casric Stars.

In that match, they had to use defender Tendo Mukumela as a goalkeeper. The club faced harsh criticism not only from fans but also from the wider football community.

According to FARPost, the Leopards were unable to register new players ahead of their season opener due to a FIFA-imposed transfer ban stemming from unresolved issues with All Stars FC.

On Sunday, in an interview with SABC Phalaphala FM, Thidiela admitted his mistake and promised fans he would address it:

"I am deeply upset by what happened. That is why I am here to sincerely apologize to everyone who came to the stadium on Saturday and to those who expected positive results. We would like to apologize for our mistake. On Friday, we received information that the club from which we acquired our status had unresolved issues. But when we bought this status, we were not aware of this. I will start working to resolve this issue on Monday so that by Sunday we are ready for the match. I also want to apologize to the players. This is not our fault, but we must acknowledge that this situation has affected us." - said David Thidiela.

On Sunday, the club will play its second match against Amatuks.

Reminder: Cape Town defeated. PSL DRC declares Luke Bartman a free agent