“I’m not Ronaldo.” Riyad Mahrez confirms the next World Cup will be his last

The end of an international era.

Algeria have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup and will compete on football’s biggest stage next summer. However, for the team’s talisman, that tournament will mark the end of his international career.

Details: Riyad Mahrez admitted after a recent match that the upcoming World Cup will be his final appearance in the competition. When asked if he could play in another edition after 2026, the Algerian captain offered a candid response.

Quote: “Will I play in another World Cup after 2026? I’m not Ronaldo, brother… that will be my last one (laughs),” said Mahrez.

Earlier, it was reported that 27-year-old Luca Zidane, currently playing for Spanish side Granada, has changed his football nationality. Having previously represented France at youth level, he has now decided to join Algeria’s senior national team.

Reminder: The Dailysports team has already outlined which nations have booked their tickets to North America for the 2026 World Cup.