“I'm not disappointed with this role.” Szczęsny comments on competition with García
Last season, the experienced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was thrust into the role of Hans-Dieter Flick’s first choice at Barcelona. Now, the Blaugrana have a young prospect in Joan García, relegating the Polish veteran to a supporting position. But Szczęsny isn’t losing sleep over it.
Details: As Szczęsny himself stated, his main goal at Barcelona is to support García, meaning there’s no battle for the number one spot at the club.
Quote: “My role this year is to prepare Joan as best as possible for the matches. I see him as a goalkeeper with tremendous potential, who is already physically ready. I take pride in fulfilling this responsibility; that’s why I signed the contract. There’s no competition here, and I’m not disappointed with this role.
Joan is quick, technically skilled, but still lacks top-level experience, which he needs to gain. I’ll do my best to help him stay in top form throughout the season. Playing every three days under pressure isn’t easy, and it’s something you have to learn. I hope I can make a significant contribution to his success,” Szczęsny said in an interview with Canal+.