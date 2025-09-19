“I'm not disappointed with this role.” Szczęsny comments on competition with García

He has his own objectives.

Last season, the experienced goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was thrust into the role of Hans-Dieter Flick’s first choice at Barcelona. Now, the Blaugrana have a young prospect in Joan García, relegating the Polish veteran to a supporting position. But Szczęsny isn’t losing sleep over it.

Details: As Szczęsny himself stated, his main goal at Barcelona is to support García, meaning there’s no battle for the number one spot at the club.