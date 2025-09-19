RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "I told Deco: find me a player like him". Flick pleased with partnership with Rashford

"I told Deco: find me a player like him". Flick pleased with partnership with Rashford

He was a highly sought-after signing.
Football news Today, 07:35
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Marcus Rashford. Getty Images

This summer, Barcelona secured Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United, and he immediately made an impact by scoring a debut brace for the Blaugrana. Head coach Hansi Flick hasn’t hidden his excitement about working with the forward.

Details: Flick admitted that Rashford was a player he truly wanted, and he specifically asked the club’s sporting director, Deco, to find a footballer of his profile. For Rashford himself, the move to Barcelona is also seen as a positive career step.

Quote: “I told Deco this summer, please, find me a player like Rashford... please! I’m really happy to have him with us now. Rashford became available in the transfer market, and we had to seize the opportunity. I’m glad we did. I spoke to him and said: you’re exactly what my team needs. This is a great move for Rashford. It will give him a lot of confidence,” Flick stated.

Reminder: Barcelona’s next Champions League match will be against PSG, but not at Camp Nou—it will take place at the Montjuïc Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford and Lamin Jamal in Barcelona training Football news Today, 05:45 Lamine Yamal reacts to Rashford's fiery performance in the match against Newcastle
Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle in the Champions League Football news Today, 03:43 Marcus Rashford reacts to his stellar performance against Newcastle
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 02:39 Revelation. Luis Enrique hopes to one day return to Barcelona
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 01:50 Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"
Favorite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Favourite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle
Harsh foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card? Football news Yesterday, 16:23 Hard foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores