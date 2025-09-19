"I told Deco: find me a player like him". Flick pleased with partnership with Rashford

He was a highly sought-after signing.

This summer, Barcelona secured Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United, and he immediately made an impact by scoring a debut brace for the Blaugrana. Head coach Hansi Flick hasn’t hidden his excitement about working with the forward.

Details: Flick admitted that Rashford was a player he truly wanted, and he specifically asked the club’s sporting director, Deco, to find a footballer of his profile. For Rashford himself, the move to Barcelona is also seen as a positive career step.

Quote: “I told Deco this summer, please, find me a player like Rashford... please! I’m really happy to have him with us now. Rashford became available in the transfer market, and we had to seize the opportunity. I’m glad we did. I spoke to him and said: you’re exactly what my team needs. This is a great move for Rashford. It will give him a lot of confidence,” Flick stated.

Reminder: Barcelona’s next Champions League match will be against PSG, but not at Camp Nou—it will take place at the Montjuïc Stadium.