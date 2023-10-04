If the situation does not change: Lazio coach is ready to retire from football

The coach of the Roman “Lazio” Maurizio Sarri once again expressed his dissatisfaction with his team’s overloaded calendar.

According to the Italian coach, he is even ready to leave football if the situation does not change in the near future.

“If the situation with the calendar does not change, I will stop coaching. I don’t like this type of football. When I wake up in the morning, I don’t even look at who we have the next match with. We play too often, and we constantly have to change the composition of the team,” Sarri is quoted as saying on the website of journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Let us remind you that on September 30, the Romans played a match of the 7th round of Serie A against Milan, in which they lost with a score of 0:2. After seven rounds of the national championship, Lazio is in 16th place in the standings with seven points.

On October 4, Maurizio Sarri's men will play an away Champions League match against Celtic.

Note that Sarri had previously complained about the difficult calendar for his team. At the same time, UEFA and Serie A have not yet responded to the coach’s statements.