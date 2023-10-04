UCL Group E. Lazio once again managed to score a late goal & won in Scotland

RU RU NG NG
Ileana Sanchez
In a second match of the day in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, Celtic faced Lazio. The Scottish team had previously lost 0-2 to Feyenoord in the group stage opener, while Lazio managed to secure a last-minute draw against Atletico Madrid (1-1).

In their head-to-head match, neither team was able to determine the winner. In the early stages of the game, Furuhashi scored for Celtic, opening the scoring. However, shortly after, Vezino equalized for Lazio.

Shortly before the conclusion of the match, Celtic scored a second goal, but the referees overturned it after reviewing the replay due to an offside by Palma. However, Lazio's second goal stood within the rules: just like in the match against Atletico in the first round, the 36-year-old veteran Pedro scored in the dying moments thanks to a mistake by Celtic on their own half.

As a reminder, in this group, Atletico previously defeated Feyenoord 3-2.

After two rounds, Atletico and Lazio lead Group E with four points each. Following them are Feyenoord and Celtic with three and one point, respectively.

In the next round on October 25, Celtic will host Atletico, while Lazio will travel to face Feyenoord.

Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Goals: Furuhashi 12 - Veсino 29, Pedro 90+5

