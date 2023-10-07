RU RU NG NG
"If everything goes well, I'll be in better shape." Pedri hopes to bounce back for El Classico

Football news Today, 02:29
Robert Sykes
The young star of Barcelona, Pedri, harbors hopes of a timely recovery from his injury and aims to participate in the match against Real Madrid at the end of October. It's worth recalling that the Spanish footballer suffered a hip injury during training at the end of August, sidelining him from the game ever since. In a conversation with fans through the digital platform The Residency, Pedri shared his prospects for a swift return to full physical fitness and potential involvement in El Clásico.

"Injuries are a part of our profession, and we must diligently strive to return from them in even better form. Everything has been progressing well, and I am nearly recovered. I hope to be ready soon. If all goes as planned, I will be in excellent shape for the match against Real."

Despite the absence of one of their key players, Barcelona has enjoyed a splendid start to the season, amassing 20 points in their first eight matches. The "Blaugranas" currently occupy the second position in La Liga, trailing Real by just one point. Such positioning of these two giants of Spanish football in the championship makes the upcoming match even more intriguing, as victory for either team could have a significant impact on their championship aspirations.

It's worth mentioning that in their recent Champions League match, one of Barcelona's key players, Robert Lewandowski, was forced to leave the field in the middle of the first half due to an injury.

