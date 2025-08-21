RU RU ES ES FR FR
Iconic window. Six Premier League clubs set new transfer record for most expensive signing

Spending big and bold.
Football news Today, 07:45
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
During the summer transfer window, English Premier League clubs pulled off a string of headline-making signings. But as it turns out, a third of the league had never splashed out this much before.

Details: Leeds completed the signing of AC Milan striker Noah Okafor for £18 million, thereby breaking their own transfer record. But the Premier League newcomers aren't the only ones on this list.

In total, Leeds became the sixth Premier League club to set a new transfer record this summer. The previous five are as follows:

  • Brentford — Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) — £42.5 million
  • Burnley — Lesley Ugochukwu — £25 million
  • Sunderland — Habib Diarra — £26 million
  • Nottingham Forest — Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich) — £37.5 million
  • Liverpool — Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) — £100 million + £16 million in bonuses

Reminder: Liverpool could have broken their own transfer record again this summer, but Newcastle are steadfast in refusing to sell Alexander Isak to the Reds—even for £125 million.

