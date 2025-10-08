"I would prefer not to go to the World Cup" - Kingsley Coman
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Details: The 29-year-old winger of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Kingsley Coman, shared his thoughts on whether he should be called up for the 2026 World Cup with the French national team:
"I would prefer not to go to the World Cup and instead give a young player a chance if I end up going and can't contribute."
I have an ego, and I want to be respected, but football is a team sport." - Coman said.
Coman joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich this summer for €25 million. He has already featured in 9 matches for the Saudi powerhouse, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.
