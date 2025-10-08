"I would prefer not to go to the World Cup" - Kingsley Coman

Worthy words from the Frenchman.

He looks out for the younger players.

Details: The 29-year-old winger of Saudi club Al-Nassr, Kingsley Coman, shared his thoughts on whether he should be called up for the 2026 World Cup with the French national team:

"I would prefer not to go to the World Cup and instead give a young player a chance if I end up going and can't contribute."

I have an ego, and I want to be respected, but football is a team sport." - Coman said.

La mentalité exemplaire de Kingsley Coman 👏

🇫🇷 À votre avis, à-t'il encore sa place en Équipe de France malgré son départ en Arabie Saoudite ? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Lgsg1Tkfa2 — Flashscore.fr (@FlashscoreFR) October 8, 2025

Coman joined Al-Nassr from Bayern Munich this summer for €25 million. He has already featured in 9 matches for the Saudi powerhouse, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists.

