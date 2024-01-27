RU RU NG NG KE KE
“I will sleep better”. Pep Guardiola speaks out about Jurgen Klopp's departure

Football news Today, 06:51
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Yesterday, Liverpool's head coach Jurgen Klopp made a stunning announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.

Worldwide, this information was received with sadness but understanding. Many colleagues supported the German specialist, including Manchester City's coach, Pep Guardiola.

During yesterday's press conference before the FA Cup match against Tottenham, the Spaniard said:

"I will sleep better. The days before playing against Liverpool were almost a nightmare. Of course, he will be missed. I was shocked by this news, like everyone. I felt like a part of Manchester City would be lost. We cannot define our time here without him, and Liverpool – it's impossible.

They have been our biggest rival, and he has been my biggest rival since he was at Borussia Dortmund, and I was at Bayern Munich. I think the Premier League will miss his charisma, his personality, and the way his teams play. It was always nice to watch how positive they are in their approach. They try to win every single game. I wish him all the best.

Maybe he won't listen to my opinion, but he will be back. I know it. Maybe in 10 years. He will need to recharge his energy. With his personality and energy, he will come back. The national team, another team, I don't know, but football needs personalities like him. When we were together, it was a dream, and I hope next season we will have time to have dinner together or have a drink together. We deserve it."

It's worth noting that Klopp has the best record in personal meetings with Guardiola among all coaches, and Liverpool is the only team that interrupted Manchester City's era of dominance from 2018 to 2023 by winning the Premier League title in 2020, ending the 30-year wait for the Merseyside club. In the current season, Klopp's team looks like the main contender against Guardiola for the league title.

Guardiola has faced Klopp more times than any other coach (28) and has lost to him more than any other coach (12). It becomes clear why Pep is making such statements.

Liverpool Manchester City Premier League England
