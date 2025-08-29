RU RU ES ES FR FR
“I was really disappointed.” Amorim explains his comments about the need for changes

After the defeat to Grimsby Town, Ruben Amorim made a rather cryptic statement that “something has to change.” Many interpreted this as a hint at resignation, but the Portuguese specialist clarified what he meant.

Details: The Manchester United head coach emphasized that he is always honest—with the press, with his players. That’s why mood swings are not uncommon for him, as happened after the League Cup defeat. Still, he is determined to keep working.

Quote: “To be honest with you, every time we suffer a defeat like that, I react this way. Sometimes I hate my players, sometimes I love them, sometimes I want to protect them. That’s just my way of doing things, and I’ll always be like that. In that moment, I was very upset and irritated. I try to accept it and just be myself. I have passion, and at that point I was truly upset and disappointed because we had a strong preseason.

We played better, showed consistency in our game. But then those 30 minutes against Fulham—and I was really disappointed. I’m focused on the current match and take things day by day. Sometimes I want to leave, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years, sometimes I love being with the players, sometimes I don’t. I need to work on that; it’s going to be tough. But right now, I’m ready for the next match.”

