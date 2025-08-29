“I was really disappointed.” Amorim explains his comments about the need for changes

Mood swings are common.

After the defeat to Grimsby Town, Ruben Amorim made a rather cryptic statement that “something has to change.” Many interpreted this as a hint at resignation, but the Portuguese specialist clarified what he meant.

Details: The Manchester United head coach emphasized that he is always honest—with the press, with his players. That’s why mood swings are not uncommon for him, as happened after the League Cup defeat. Still, he is determined to keep working.