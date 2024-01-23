"I suffered a lot. He was kind of suffocating me". Djokovic commented match at the US Open

The world's top-ranked player Novak Djokovic commented on his victory over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic claimed the first set in a tiebreaker with a score of 7-3, but at the start of the second set, he conceded a game on his serve to Fritz, eventually losing the set 4-6. The Serb bounced back, securing the next two sets (6-2 and 6-3), sealing his place in the tournament's semifinals.

“I suffered a lot in the first couple of sets. Also due to his high quality tennis. He was really kind of suffocating me from the back of the court. “It was really difficult to find the right timing, it was really hot while the sun was still out. We all know Taylor has got one of the best serves in the world. I knew the kind of a threat he poses when he serves on such a high quality. “Conversion of the break points was really poor but I managed to break him when it mattered. I think I upped my game midway through the third set all the way through to the end” said Djokovic.

In the quest for a spot in the Australian Open final, Djokovic will face Italy's representative, Jannik Sinner, who defeated Andrey Rublev.