"I shall not be sleeping," Guardiola commented on the issues with Haaland's lack of conversion

Pep Guardiola mocked concerns about the number of missed opportunities by Erling Haaland for Manchester City this season. The Norwegian striker scored 52 goals in his debut season when City achieved a treble. In this season, he has already netted seven goals in eight matches. However, analysis reveals that he could have scored many more, as he missed twelve chances to convert moments, nine of them in the last two games against West Ham and Red Star.

"I won't be able to sleep tonight!" Guardiola quipped when informed of the statistics ahead of today's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

"He had incredible chances, and now he could have had 14 or 15 goals. What's important is that he always says, 'I have a chance, I have a chance, I have a chance.' The problem is when I don't have chances, I don't get the ball, or I'm in the wrong position." My advice: don't criticize Erling too harshly. Criticize the defender, the center-back, or the coach, but never criticize the striker who scored all these goals because he will do it, and then you'll find yourself in a position where you have to apologize to him."

Guardiola acknowledged that Haaland was not in top form at the start of the season, but this was not surprising after his achievements last year.

"No, he wasn't in top form. It's quite simple, after the preseason break, I can't expect him to be in top shape. When you win a treble, you can think, 'I'll wait another week to fully regain form.'It's just a matter of time."