"I only do beautiful things when they're useless" - Wojciech Szczęsny jokes about saving Mbappé's penalty

The Pole reacted to the moment with irony

In the Matchday 10 clash against Real, Wojciech Szczęsny delivered a highlight moment—he saved a penalty from Kylian Mbappé, but it wasn’t enough for his team, as Barcelona fell 1-2.

Details: After the match, Barcelona’s goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny commented on the episode with self-deprecating humor.

The Polish goalkeeper recalled that this wasn’t the first time something like this had happened to him:

"I saved a penalty from Mbappé—and we lost. From Messi—also lost. From Neymar—defeat again! It seems I only do beautiful things when they’re absolutely useless," the Barcelona keeper said with a smile.

This season, the Polish shot-stopper has played six matches for Barcelona across all competitions, but is still searching for his first clean sheet.

Reminder: Joan Garcia is close to returning to the pitch.