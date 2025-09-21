"I hope that someday I'll be on the bench" – Umtiti, after ending his playing career, says he wants to become a coach

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The defender still feels a burning passion for football
Football news Today, 05:24
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Recently, former defender of Barcelona, Lyon, Lecce, Lille, and the French national team Samuel Umtiti officially announced his retirement from professional football. Now, the Frenchman is contemplating his future.

Details: In an interview with DAZN, the 31-year-old footballer emphasized that he still has a deep passion for the game and intends to tie his future to a coaching career.

"I still have this passion for football... I've wanted to become a coach for a long time. I'm going to start getting the necessary diplomas and I hope to work on the coaching bench in the future," Umtiti stated.

The Frenchman added that the transition from player to coach requires serious preparation:

“I need to learn because being a coach is very different from being a player. I want to develop and be ready for this new role.”

Throughout his career, the Frenchman played 440 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 8 assists.

Reminder: Barcelona plans to sign Harry Kane next summer

