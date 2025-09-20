RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Transfer news A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona plans to sign Harry Kane next summer

A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona plans to sign Harry Kane next summer

Barcelona ready to bring in star striker
Transfer news Today, 05:53
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Harry Kane Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Catalan giants Barcelona are intensifying their search for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Details: According to reports from El Nacional, Spanish side Barcelona have identified the forward they want to succeed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans are eyeing a move for Harry Kane, who is currently starring for Bayern Munich. Barcelona considers him the perfect successor to their current number nine.

Worth noting: Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips 20 September 2025

Recall, Harry Kane joined the German powerhouse in 2023, with Bayern Munich paying €95 million for his services. Since then, the Englishman has made 102 appearances and scored 95 goals for the club. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values the striker at €75 million.

Read also: La Liga lowers Barcelona's salary cap by more than one hundred million euros

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Related Team News
“The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement Football news Yesterday, 15:29 “The time has come.” Jérôme Boateng announces retirement
Joan Laporta. Football news Yesterday, 13:36 La Liga lowers Barcelona's salary cap by more than one hundred million euros
Wojciech Szczęsny Football news Yesterday, 12:15 “I'm not disappointed with this role.” Szczęsny comments on competition with García
Jackson’s agent reveals Bayern Munich’s options for buying the striker Football news Yesterday, 09:48 Jackson’s agent reveals Bayern Munich’s options for buying the striker
Marcus Rashford. Football news Yesterday, 07:35 "I told Deco: find me a player like him". Flick pleased with partnership with Rashford
Marcus Rashford and Lamin Jamal in Barcelona training Football news Yesterday, 05:45 Lamine Yamal reacts to Rashford's fiery performance in the match against Newcastle
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores