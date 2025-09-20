A replacement for Lewandowski. Barcelona plans to sign Harry Kane next summer

Barcelona ready to bring in star striker

Catalan giants Barcelona are intensifying their search for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Details: According to reports from El Nacional, Spanish side Barcelona have identified the forward they want to succeed Polish striker Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans are eyeing a move for Harry Kane, who is currently starring for Bayern Munich. Barcelona considers him the perfect successor to their current number nine.



Recall, Harry Kane joined the German powerhouse in 2023, with Bayern Munich paying €95 million for his services. Since then, the Englishman has made 102 appearances and scored 95 goals for the club. His current contract runs until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values the striker at €75 million.



