RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news La Liga lowers Barcelona's salary cap by more than one hundred million euros

La Liga lowers Barcelona's salary cap by more than one hundred million euros

The problems persist.
Football news Today, 13:36
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Joan Laporta. Getty Images

Barcelona is grappling with financial troubles that have led to issues with registering new players. On top of that, the club now faces even greater difficulty staying within an already tight salary cap, as La Liga has further reduced it.

Details: According to The Athletic, Barcelona’s ability to pay player salaries has been slashed by €112 million. The new cap stands at €351 million, down from €463 million in February.

The main reason for the drop is that an independent auditor refused to recognize the €100 million deal for the sale of VIP boxes at Camp Nou as club revenue, making this a key factor in the reduced limit. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas does not see this as a major problem.

Quote: “They’ve shown they can add players within their circumstances. But they won the last Spanish championship with excellent footballers, many of whom are academy graduates. Signing new players isn’t always necessary. Their results this season aren’t bad either,” Tebas stated.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Wojciech Szczęsny Football news Today, 12:15 “I'm not disappointed with this role.” Szczęsny comments on competition with García
Marcus Rashford. Football news Today, 07:35 "I told Deco: find me a player like him". Flick pleased with partnership with Rashford
Marcus Rashford and Lamin Jamal in Barcelona training Football news Today, 05:45 Lamine Yamal reacts to Rashford's fiery performance in the match against Newcastle
Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle in the Champions League Football news Today, 03:43 Marcus Rashford reacts to his stellar performance against Newcastle
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 02:39 Revelation. Luis Enrique hopes to one day return to Barcelona
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 01:50 Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores