La Liga lowers Barcelona's salary cap by more than one hundred million euros

The problems persist.

Barcelona is grappling with financial troubles that have led to issues with registering new players. On top of that, the club now faces even greater difficulty staying within an already tight salary cap, as La Liga has further reduced it.

Details: According to The Athletic, Barcelona’s ability to pay player salaries has been slashed by €112 million. The new cap stands at €351 million, down from €463 million in February.

The main reason for the drop is that an independent auditor refused to recognize the €100 million deal for the sale of VIP boxes at Camp Nou as club revenue, making this a key factor in the reduced limit. However, La Liga president Javier Tebas does not see this as a major problem.