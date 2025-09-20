Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the fourth round of Serie A, Torino will host Atalanta on their home turf. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, kicking off at 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s a detailed preview and prediction for this showdown.

Torino vs Atalanta: match preview

Torino have started the 2025/26 season on a positive note. In their first official match, they narrowly edged out Modena 1-0 in the Coppa Italia round of 64. However, their Serie A campaign began on a sour note, with a heavy 0-5 loss away to Inter in the opening round. They followed that up with a goalless home draw against Fiorentina, but in the third round, Torino pulled off a sensational 1-0 away win over Roma. With four points from three matches, they currently sit tenth in the table.

Atalanta underwent a managerial change this summer: Ivan Juric took over from Gian Piero Gasperini. The new era got off to a rocky start. They drew 1-1 with Pisa in the opening round, then repeated the result against Parma. In round three, the Bergamo side thrashed Lecce 4-1 at home, and midweek made their UEFA Champions League debut. That debut, however, was a disaster, as they suffered a 0-4 defeat to PSG. Back in Serie A, Atalanta have five points and are eighth in the standings.

Match facts and head-to-head

Torino have lost just one of their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last two league outings.

Atalanta have also suffered only one defeat in their previous four games.

Atalanta have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches.

Their previous head-to-head clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

Torino: Israel; Coco, Maripan, Ismajli; Lazaro, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi; Ngonge, Vlasic; Simeone

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Djimsiti; Bellanova, De Roon, Pasalic, Zalewski; Sulemana, Maldini; Krstovic.

Prediction

Torino are in decent form, while Atalanta arrive after a tough match and a heavy defeat. The Bergamo side have struggled to keep clean sheets for a while, but will surely look to secure a positive result here. The optimal bet looks to be on total goals over 2.