Main News Boxing News “I am a power puncher. I break peoples’ eye sockets". Anthony Joshua warning to Francis Ngannou

Boxing News Today, 09:04
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has commented on the upcoming bout against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

AJ cautioned his future opponent, forewarning him of a highly arduous encounter, harking back to his previous triumphs.

"He has longer arms than me. He’s stocky and big. But I think people underestimate me, they think they can just come and put pressure on me because I am not mentally all that or this.

“And as much as there is hype around Ngannou, he still has to come through me. He is looking at someone who knows how to fight. I am a power puncher myself. I break peoples’ eye sockets. I broke Wallin’s nose and eye socket, Helenius got sparked out, and I f****** ruined Dillian Whyte’s career with an uppercut. The list goes on. Is what is going to make it a good fight” told Joshua.

The clash between Joshua and Ngannou is scheduled for March 8, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight contract does not include provisions for a rematch.

Earlier, Chairman of the Saudi Entertainment Authority, Prince Turki Al-Shaikh, expressed his desire to arrange a matchup between the winners of the Joshua-Ngannou and Fury-Usyk bouts.

