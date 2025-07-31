RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Hunger never fades": Ronaldo shares photos from Al Nassr friendly

"Hunger never fades": Ronaldo shares photos from Al Nassr friendly

The Portuguese star is as hungry for football as ever
Football news Today, 04:30
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo was thrilled to return to the pitch after the off-season break. Together with Al Nassr, the forward is gearing up for the new campaign—during pre-season, the team played a friendly match, and the Portuguese ace shared snapshots from the game on his Instagram.

Ronaldo posted several photos from the match, captioning them: "The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started 💪⚽." Notably, among the photos is a shot of Cristiano with João Félix, who has just signed a contract with the Saudi club.

In yesterday’s friendly, Al Nassr faced off against French side Toulouse and secured a 2-1 victory. One of the goals was netted by Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured in the first half. Félix also started the match and clocked 59 minutes on the field.

For the record, Al Nassr’s official season kickoff is set for August 19, when the team will compete in the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ittihad.

