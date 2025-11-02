Hull Boss Hails Semi Ajayi’s Impact in Vital 2–0 Win Over Norwich

Ajayi’s second-half introduction brings defensive stability as Hull end 15-year wait for away victory

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic hailed Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi after his second-half introduction stabilized the team, paving the way for a vital 2-0 victory against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The 31-year-old was initially benched but replaced Amir Hadziahmetovic at half-time. Just four minutes later, Joe Gelhardt broke the deadlock, followed by Darko Gyabi's goal three minutes from time.

Jakirovic admitted his side was dominated in the first half. "We survived in the first half," he said. "They were much better than we were... I think they had seven clear chances." He acknowledged that they "couldn't do anything" in or out of possession.

However, the change at the break proved decisive. "With Semi (Ajayi), we gained stability," the Bosnian manager explained, noting that the former Arsenal defender's presence countered Norwich's dangerous attacks through the 'pockets' and 'half spaces.' "Semi gave us stability," he reiterated.

Jakirovic called the win "a huge victory," noting it broke a long-standing curse for the Tigers. “It's a huge victory for us, especially after 15 years, as we broke the curse and also secured our third win since 1972.”

He stressed that his half-time message was simply to encourage his players: “I was very, very calm at half-time because you need to encourage them to be braver on the ball, to believe in themselves...”

The win extends Hull City's excellent form, marking their fourth victory in the last five games and lifting them to 7th in the EFL Championship standings.