How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known

On October 13th, in the 7th round of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the match took place in Group J between the national teams of Portugal and Slovakia. The game ended with a score of 3-2 in favor of the hosts.

The star Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, scored a brace in this encounter. Another goal for the Portuguese team was netted by Gonçalo Ramos. On the Slovak side, the scorers were David Hancko and Stanislav Lobotka.

After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. The best performer was Bruno Fernandes with a rating of 8.6, and he also contributed with 2 assists.

Ronaldo received a rating of 8.1, while Ramos was rated at 8.2.

The poorest performer in the match was Robert Boženík, the forward of the Slovak national team.

WhoScored ratings for the match Portugal vs. Slovakia - 3:2