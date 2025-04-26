How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo faces off against Yokohama Marinos in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

The Japanese club reached the final of the tournament last season, but the first half of the first match seemed to set the record straight. 45 minutes were enough for Ronaldo and company to net 3 goals against their opponents.

The 40-year-old Cristiano made the score emphatic in the 38th minute, scoring his 934th career goal. Just 66 goals to go until the coveted 1000. Notably, the star Portuguese scored in his fifth consecutive AFC Champions League game.

🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS NOW SCORED 934 CAREER GOALS. pic.twitter.com/2jZ8CBx9Wz — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 26, 2025

Additionally, in the current season, Ronaldo has scored 33 goals and made 4 assists in 37 club-level matches.