How did it happen? Botafogo's goalkeeper concedes a bizarre goal, the only one in the match

On the night of Thursday, April 24, as part of the third round of the Copa Libertadores, a match took place between Argentina's Estudiantes and Brazil's Botafogo. The game was memorable for an incredible mishap.

Details: As the match was drawing to a close, the hosts launched a positional attack, and Carrillo took a long shot. The ball, after deflecting off a defender, was heading straight into the hands of Botafogo's goalkeeper. However, John Victor made a grave error — the ball somehow slipped out of his hands and rolled into the net.

Que falha grotesca do goleiro John do Botafogo.



📽️: @ESPNBrasil pic.twitter.com/k0KdOnyU9v — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) April 24, 2025

As a result, Estudiantes took the lead, and this goal was the only one in the match. Botafogo lost 0-1 solely due to their goalkeeper's blunder.

After three rounds, Botafogo has three points and occupies third place in the group. Thanks to the victory, Estudiantes moved up to second place with six points.

Reminder: In the 2nd round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, the match between Colo-Colo and Fortaleza almost turned into a tragedy — hundreds of fans tried to storm the stadium without tickets, causing a crush at the entrance.