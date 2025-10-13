ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico

Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico

Good news for Real Madrid.
Football news Today, 10:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid enters the pitch to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

The Galácticos’ medical staff are feeling optimistic.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid believe that 33-year-old defender Dani Carvajal and 27-year-old defender Trent Alexander-Arnold are on track to return in time for El Clásico, scheduled for October 26.

Carvajal suffered a calf injury during the match against Atlético Madrid, while Trent has been sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained in the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16.

Now, both of Real Madrid’s right-backs have a strong chance of featuring in El Clásico against Barcelona.

Reminder: Loss! Franco Mastantuono sidelined for a spell due to injury

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Barcelona have officially announced an injury to Dani Olmo. What happened to the player? Football news Today, 08:44 Barcelona have officially announced an injury to Dani Olmo. What happened to the player?
“Sex or money.” Barcelona president reveals what he loves more Football news Today, 08:27 “Sex or money.” Barcelona president reveals what he loves more
“They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years.” Insider reveals details about Yamal’s entourage Football news Today, 06:36 “They haven’t heard the word ‘no’ in years.” Insider reveals details about Yamal’s entourage
Yamal’s agent leveraged interest from two top clubs to secure a better contract Football news Today, 05:24 Yamal’s agent leveraged interest from two top clubs to secure a better contract
Yamal’s father complained to Barcelona’s management about the club favoring Raphinha over his son in the Ballon d’Or race Football news Today, 04:43 Yamal’s father complained to Barcelona’s management about the club favoring Raphinha over his son in the Ballon d’Or race
Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier Football news Today, 03:14 Kylian Mbappé explains why he didn’t join Real Madrid earlier
Related Tournament News
FIFA considers ban on holding domestic league matches abroad Football news Yesterday, 06:00 FIFA considers ban on holding domestic league matches abroad
Joan Garcia's participation in El Clásico in serious doubt. Goalkeeper shares update on his recovery Football news 11 oct 2025, 06:28 Joan Garcia's participation in El Clásico in serious doubt. Goalkeeper shares update on his recovery
FC Barcelona president Joan laporta looks on as Luuk de Jong is presented as a Barcelona player at Camp Nou Stadium Football news 10 oct 2025, 02:45 Joan Laporta responds to De Jong regarding his comments on La Liga matches being moved to the US
Tebas confirms Barcelona vs Villarreal match to be held in Miami Football news 08 oct 2025, 12:36 Tebas confirms Barcelona vs Villarreal match to be held in Miami
"This is the collapse of La Liga" - Marco van Basten shares his thoughts on the Barcelona vs Villarreal match being moved to the USA Football news 07 oct 2025, 07:51 "This is the collapse of La Liga" - Marco van Basten shares his thoughts on the Barcelona vs Villarreal match being moved to the USA
Pau Lopez of Real Betis celebrates with team mates after the team's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Real Betis Football news 07 oct 2025, 03:55 Discrepancy! Real Betis stuns fans with one bizarre statistic
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores