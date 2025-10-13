Hope for the best! Trent and Dani Carvajal could return in time for El Clásico

Good news for Real Madrid.

The Galácticos’ medical staff are feeling optimistic.

Details: According to The Athletic, Real Madrid believe that 33-year-old defender Dani Carvajal and 27-year-old defender Trent Alexander-Arnold are on track to return in time for El Clásico, scheduled for October 26.

Carvajal suffered a calf injury during the match against Atlético Madrid, while Trent has been sidelined with a hamstring problem sustained in the Champions League clash with Marseille on September 16.

Now, both of Real Madrid’s right-backs have a strong chance of featuring in El Clásico against Barcelona.

