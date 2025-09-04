Homecoming! Willian returns to the Brazilian Serie A

The player is coming back to his native league.

Willian is set to become a Gremio player in the very near future.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder Willian will soon sign with Gremio.

Reports indicate that the decorated Brazilian is already headed to Brazil today to undergo a medical and sign with the club as a free agent.

Willian is a product of Brazilian side Corinthians, but in 2007 he left his home club, making his first move abroad to join Shakhtar Donetsk, who at the time paid a hefty €14 million for his services. Later in his career, Willian played for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, and Olympiacos.

The 37-year-old's most recent club was English side Fulham, for whom he played two seasons, making a total of 79 appearances, netting 10 goals and providing 7 assists.

🚨🔵⚫️ Willian will travel today to Brazil in order to undergo medical and sign in as new Gremio player!



Deal done with former Fulham winger. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/VJl9zz3XAA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2025

