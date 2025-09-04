Homecoming! Willian returns to the Brazilian Serie A
Willian is set to become a Gremio player in the very near future.
Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder Willian will soon sign with Gremio.
Reports indicate that the decorated Brazilian is already headed to Brazil today to undergo a medical and sign with the club as a free agent.
Willian is a product of Brazilian side Corinthians, but in 2007 he left his home club, making his first move abroad to join Shakhtar Donetsk, who at the time paid a hefty €14 million for his services. Later in his career, Willian played for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Fulham, and Olympiacos.
The 37-year-old's most recent club was English side Fulham, for whom he played two seasons, making a total of 79 appearances, netting 10 goals and providing 7 assists.
