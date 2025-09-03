RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Brazil vs Chile prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Brazil
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Table World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Predictions
04 sep 2025, 20:30
- : -
International,
Chile
Chile Chile Schedule Chile News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 17th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place in the early hours of Friday at the legendary Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil will host the national team of Chile. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Brazil has already secured their spot at the World Cup, but it's still important for the team to finish the qualifiers on a high note. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção have played just two matches, but it's already clear that the side is much more organized defensively — not a single goal conceded so far. And even though the squad is far from optimal, the Brazilians remain a formidable force at home.

It's worth highlighting that key Real Madrid players (Vinícius, Rodrygo, Militão, Endrick) have been left out of the squad. This opens the door for young and ambitious talents like Estevão and João Pedro to prove themselves. Also, Marquinhos is set to make his 100th appearance for the national team, which could provide extra motivation for Brazil to deliver a top performance.

Chile is undergoing a complete overhaul. After a disastrous qualifying campaign and the resignation of Ricardo Gareca, Nicolás Córdova has taken over as interim head coach. He has radically revamped the squad, leaving out all the veterans, including Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal, and has handed debuts to nine new players.

Chile has been woefully ineffective on the road: 7 losses in 8 away games and just 1 goal scored — the worst record in the CONMEBOL zone. The team has yet to find the net in 2025, and it’s unlikely that their visit to the Maracanã will be the moment to break that streak. The main objective now is to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups

  • Brazil: Alisson, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, João Pedro, Estevão, Richarlison
  • Chile: Gillier, Ormazábal, Maripán, Kuscevic, Suazo, Osorio, Echeverría, Loyola, Tapia, Brereton Díaz, Aravena

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Chile has lost five consecutive official matches against Brazil.
  • Chile has not scored in official matches in 2025.
  • In qualifying, Chile has earned just one point in eight away fixtures.

Prediction

Even with a refreshed squad, Brazil looks like a clear favorite against a demoralized and untested Chilean team. The hosts have enough quality and motivation to please the fans at the Maracanã and confidently wrap up their home qualifying campaign. It's quite possible the visitors will once again fail to get on the scoresheet.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.64
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Carolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Karolina Muchova vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips – September 4, 2025 Carolina Muchova Odds: 1.96 Naomi Osaka Recommended Melbet
Iraq vs Hong Kong prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 05:00 Iraq – Hong Kong: Who will play in the King’s Cup final in Thailand? Iraq Odds: Hong Kong
Brazil vs France prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 04 sep 2025, 06:00 Brazil vs France prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.61 France Bet now Mostbet
France vs Iceland prediction EuroBasket 04 sep 2025, 08:00 France vs Iceland prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 France Odds: 1.6 Iceland Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Chad vs Ghana prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Chad vs Ghana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.68 Ghana Bet now Melbet
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Recommended 1xBet
Israel vs Slovenia prediction Eurobasket 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Israel vs Slovenia prediction and H2H — September 4, 2025 Israel Odds: 1.83 Slovenia Bet now 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Bet now Mostbet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Recommended Melbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Sao Tome and Principe vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.95 Equatorial Guinea Bet now 1xBet
Madagascar vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Madagascar vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Madagascar Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores