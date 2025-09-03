Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.64 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the 17th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place in the early hours of Friday at the legendary Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil will host the national team of Chile. I'm offering a prediction on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Brazil has already secured their spot at the World Cup, but it's still important for the team to finish the qualifiers on a high note. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção have played just two matches, but it's already clear that the side is much more organized defensively — not a single goal conceded so far. And even though the squad is far from optimal, the Brazilians remain a formidable force at home.

It's worth highlighting that key Real Madrid players (Vinícius, Rodrygo, Militão, Endrick) have been left out of the squad. This opens the door for young and ambitious talents like Estevão and João Pedro to prove themselves. Also, Marquinhos is set to make his 100th appearance for the national team, which could provide extra motivation for Brazil to deliver a top performance.

Chile is undergoing a complete overhaul. After a disastrous qualifying campaign and the resignation of Ricardo Gareca, Nicolás Córdova has taken over as interim head coach. He has radically revamped the squad, leaving out all the veterans, including Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal, and has handed debuts to nine new players.

Chile has been woefully ineffective on the road: 7 losses in 8 away games and just 1 goal scored — the worst record in the CONMEBOL zone. The team has yet to find the net in 2025, and it’s unlikely that their visit to the Maracanã will be the moment to break that streak. The main objective now is to avoid a heavy defeat.

Probable lineups

Brazil : Alisson, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, João Pedro, Estevão, Richarlison

: Alisson, Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Caio Henrique, Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Raphinha, João Pedro, Estevão, Richarlison Chile: Gillier, Ormazábal, Maripán, Kuscevic, Suazo, Osorio, Echeverría, Loyola, Tapia, Brereton Díaz, Aravena

Match facts and head-to-head

Chile has lost five consecutive official matches against Brazil.

Chile has not scored in official matches in 2025.

In qualifying, Chile has earned just one point in eight away fixtures.

Prediction

Even with a refreshed squad, Brazil looks like a clear favorite against a demoralized and untested Chilean team. The hosts have enough quality and motivation to please the fans at the Maracanã and confidently wrap up their home qualifying campaign. It's quite possible the visitors will once again fail to get on the scoresheet.