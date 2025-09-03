Prediction on game W1(-2.0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 17th round of South American World Cup 2026 qualifiers will take place on Friday night at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, where Colombia will host Bolivia. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Colombia is on the verge of securing a World Cup berth, and a home fixture against the worst away team in the qualifiers looks like the perfect opportunity to do so. Néstor Lorenzo’s side hasn’t won since October, but the opponent gives every reason to expect a confident return to winning ways. Despite some concerns in attack in recent games, Colombia’s defense remains solid.

Even with several absences, including Jhon Durán and Yáser Asprilla, the Cafeteros still boast an impressive array of attacking options. The return of veteran Dayro Moreno brings added motivation and depth. Statistically, this match in Barranquilla is the “easiest”: Bolivia has never scored or earned points here.

Bolivia retains only a theoretical chance of snatching a playoff spot, but that would require a miracle, starting with a trip to Colombia, where they have historically been completely powerless. The win over Chile in the previous round kept hope alive, but that was at their familiar high altitude, where La Verde are traditionally strong. Away from home, it’s a different story: 7 defeats, 25 goals conceded — the worst record in the qualifiers.

The gap in Bolivia’s away performances is especially stark; they haven’t picked up points on the road since the early 1990s. Squad losses also don’t help — suspended Lucas Chávez and injured Ramiro Vaca are out. The main hope is the young and vibrant Miguelito, who has netted 6 goals in 10 qualifiers. But even his heroics are unlikely to be enough to stop the hosts.

Probable lineups

Colombia : Mier, Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Borja, Ríos, Lerma, Arias, James, Córdoba, Díaz

: Mier, Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Borja, Ríos, Lerma, Arias, James, Córdoba, Díaz Bolivia: Viscarra, Medina, Jaquín, Morales, Fernández, E. Vaca, Robson Matheus, Cuéllar, Paniagua, Villamil, Miguelito

Match facts and head-to-head

Bolivia has never earned a point or scored away to Colombia in World Cup qualifying.

Colombia has not won in its last six qualifiers (3 draws, 3 defeats).

Bolivia has lost all seven away matches in the current qualifiers, with a goal difference of 2:25.

Prediction

Colombia must take advantage of such a favorable opponent to guarantee a spot at the World Cup. Bolivia is the worst away team in CONMEBOL, and their chances of getting a result on a pitch where they’ve never scored are extremely slim. Expect a confident home win.