Homecoming. Aymeric Laporte to sign contract with Athletic Bilbao

Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte spent the last few seasons at Saudi side Al Nassr, but is now poised for a return to Europe.

Details: According to Radio Marca Bilbao, Laporte will soon sign a contract with Athletic Bilbao. He is coming back to the club where he began his professional career and is expected to agree to a deal lasting three to four years.

Both parties reached an agreement after several days of negotiations. The only step remaining is to finalize the paperwork. Laporte and Athletic Bilbao have already settled on personal terms.

Aymeric Laporte made his debut for the Basque side in a Europa League match against Ironi (2-0). He made his first La Liga appearance on December 9, 2012, in a game against Celta, and shortly after extended his contract with the club.

