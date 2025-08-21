Home game coming soon. Erling Haaland shares new training photos with Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is gearing up for the upcoming fixtures of the recently started season. The Norwegian forward took to Instagram to share fresh snaps from a training session at the club’s base.

Haaland posted several shots from the training process, including a group photo with a few teammates. He captioned it: “Getting ready for our first home game of the season ⏳.”

The Cityzens are indeed just days away from their first Etihad appearance of the campaign, with Tottenham set to visit on August 23 for matchday two of the Premier League.

As a reminder, in the opening round of the English Championship, Manchester City cruised past Wolverhampton with a commanding 4-0 win. Erling Haaland bagged a brace, while summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also got on the scoresheet.

After the first round of the Premier League, City top the table thanks to their superior goal difference.