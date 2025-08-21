RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Home game coming soon. Erling Haaland shares new training photos with Manchester City

Home game coming soon. Erling Haaland shares new training photos with Manchester City

Routine work
Football news Today, 03:28
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland with teammates at Manchester City training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is gearing up for the upcoming fixtures of the recently started season. The Norwegian forward took to Instagram to share fresh snaps from a training session at the club’s base.

Haaland posted several shots from the training process, including a group photo with a few teammates. He captioned it: “Getting ready for our first home game of the season ⏳.”

The Cityzens are indeed just days away from their first Etihad appearance of the campaign, with Tottenham set to visit on August 23 for matchday two of the Premier League.

As a reminder, in the opening round of the English Championship, Manchester City cruised past Wolverhampton with a commanding 4-0 win. Erling Haaland bagged a brace, while summer signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki also got on the scoresheet.

After the first round of the Premier League, City top the table thanks to their superior goal difference.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Manchester City Schedule Manchester City News Manchester City Transfers
Related Team News
Ilkay Gündogan close to leaving Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 14:54 Ilkay Gündogan close to leaving Manchester City
Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders? Football news Yesterday, 10:45 Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders?
Galatasaray nears Akanji transfer, but the player himself is unaware Football news Yesterday, 10:17 Galatasaray nears Akanji transfer, but the player himself is unaware
Football news Yesterday, 09:25 Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist
Josep Guardiola coaches Manchester City Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:21 Guardiola reveals why he decided to get rid of the surprising Ted Lasso-style mustache
Lukman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him Football news 19 aug 2025, 14:30 Lookman won't join Inter. Five Premier League clubs have reached out to him
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores