Haaland has been named the best player of the season in the EPL: the Norwegian has already reacted

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the best player of the season in England.

The prize was presented to him by representatives of the PFA (Professional Football Players Association).

According to the Norwegian footballer, it is a great honor for him to receive this award.

“To receive recognition from my opponents is a great feeling and I would like to thank all the players who voted for me. I never imagined that one day I would make a treble with the team. The memories of last season will remain in my memory, but now we want to achieve the same success in the new season, ”said the English club forward.

Recall that Manchester City acquired Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before the start of last season.

The Norwegian footballer made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists. He became the top scorer of the championship of England, setting several performance records in the Premier League at once.

In the first three matches of the new season has already scored three goals.