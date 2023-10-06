Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true

Manchester City's main scorer Erling Haaland recalled the emotions he experienced after winning the UEFA Champions League in the previous season.

According to the footballer, winning this tournament was one of his main dreams.

"So many emotions. One of my biggest dreams in life came true. Dreams really do come true, don't they? I always dreamed of this, and now I made it happen, and it was an amazing feeling. I was so happy!

Best moment? Just 30 seconds after the referee's final whistle. I don’t know, I hope that I can experience such a feeling in my life. It was the most wonderful feeling I have ever experienced. It was unreal!

I came to Manchester to win the Champions League. I said it, and so we did it,” Haaland told The Telegraph.

Let us remind you that last season the “citizens” achieved the first treble in their history. They won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. This all happened in the first season the team signed Haaland.