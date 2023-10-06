RU RU NG NG
Main News Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true

Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true

Football news Today, 08:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Photo: Manchester City Twitter/Author unknown

Manchester City's main scorer Erling Haaland recalled the emotions he experienced after winning the UEFA Champions League in the previous season.

According to the footballer, winning this tournament was one of his main dreams.

"So many emotions. One of my biggest dreams in life came true. Dreams really do come true, don't they? I always dreamed of this, and now I made it happen, and it was an amazing feeling. I was so happy!

Best moment? Just 30 seconds after the referee's final whistle. I don’t know, I hope that I can experience such a feeling in my life. It was the most wonderful feeling I have ever experienced. It was unreal!

I came to Manchester to win the Champions League. I said it, and so we did it,” Haaland told The Telegraph.

Let us remind you that last season the “citizens” achieved the first treble in their history. They won the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. This all happened in the first season the team signed Haaland.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Holland admitted that his dream in football has come true Football news Today, 07:15 Spain has announced squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches in October Football news Today, 06:18 Ibrahimovic spoke about football players going to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 04:51 Manchester City will pay Haaland even more Football news Today, 04:26 The coach was beaten, the players were arrested: the Conference League match ended in scandal Football news Today, 03:00 Luis Enrique continues to be criticized for his crushing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 02:46 Four PSG players were suspended for insulting fans Football news Today, 02:35 Inter Miami was encouraged by the timing of Messi's return to the field Football news Today, 02:27 Moyes speaks out about West Ham's record in European competition Football news Today, 02:21 Beckham explained how negotiations for Messi began
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023