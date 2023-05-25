On Week 37 of the AFL, Manchester City played away against Brighton (1-1).

In that game, City's leading scorer, Erling Holann, failed to score.

Despite that, the Norwegian managed to produce a goal.

It was Holann's eighth goal of the season, which, along with 36 goals, gave him 44 points in the season's scoring statistics.

He repeated the APL record set by Thierry Henry almost twenty years ago.