Hlompho sends a message to Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana proud of Ronwen Williams

Mamelodi Sundowns captain and Bafana Bafana stopper Ronwen Williams has been shortlisted for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Williams was the backbone of Kabo Yellow’s run to the CAF Champions League final, and produced a historic display at Afcon 2023, guiding Bafana Bafana to a bronze medal finish.

“I’m happy and so proud of him because we started at the same time at SuperSport," Kekana said via Soccer Ladmua. "We also played together, against each other at development level.

"And for him to reach the level that he has at such consistent basis is no fluke. He is always working hard, always willing to learn, always willing to help the next person," Kekana added.