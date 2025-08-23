Historic moment. Coaches in Italy are now allowed to challenge refereeing decisions via VAR

Italian football has taken a bold step into the future, as Serie C hosted the first-ever trial of a new VAR model that allows coaches themselves to initiate video review of controversial incidents.

Details: The experiment is underway in Italy's third division and could mark the next phase of technology integration in football. Unlike the traditional system—where a separate team of VAR officials signals for a review—this innovation gives team managers a limited number of challenges per match. The appeal is submitted through the fourth official, who manages the replay, while the head referee personally reviews the incident and makes the final call.

In the clash between Guidonia Montecelio and Perugia, coaches used their right to challenge a decision for the very first time. Each team is granted two challenges per match. If, after the video review, the referee's original decision is upheld, the challenge is forfeited. Much like in tennis, coaches must use their right to appeal with utmost caution.

Meanwhile, Serie A is preparing for its own innovation: starting next season, referees will explain their decisions to the stadium audience live, aiming to increase transparency and help fans better understand refereeing interpretations.