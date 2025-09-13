His mom didn't like it: Yamal shares how he chose football over school

Making his biggest choice

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal graduated from school just a year ago, already a global sensation. Despite his fame, he never liked studying and was open about it in Jose Ramon de la Morena’s podcast.

Yamal admitted that his mother wasn’t thrilled with his decision to focus solely on football, neglecting his studies and schoolwork.

“She yelled at me every day, but she finally understood. I don’t recommend this to anyone, but it was my dream, and I achieved it,” the Spaniard confessed.

Lamine also revealed that he once considered balancing football with school and even pursuing higher education, but soon realized studying wasn’t for him — he was born to be a footballer.

It’s worth noting that thanks to football, Yamal, at just 18, is already earning millions — enough to buy a large house for his mother.

Additionally, the Spaniard is among the main contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or, although PSG’s Ousmane Dembele is still considered the favorite.