"Hiding Pain Harold": Alonso snapped in Hungary with famous meme hero

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso crossed paths during the Hungarian Grand Prix with the man behind the viral "Hiding Pain Harold" meme. The official Spanish DAZN Instagram account shared photos from their encounter.

The post features a collage: two photos show Alonso posing alongside the man, whose name is András Arató, while the third image is the iconic meme itself. The caption reads, “The meme guy with Fernando Alonso 😂 András Arató — a Formula 1 fan.”

It's worth noting that Arató's photo shot to fame because of his unique facial expression—a forced smile masking inner pain. András was born in Hungary and is a professional electrical engineer. He also worked as a stock photo model, which is how he gained his internet stardom.

On top of that, Fernando Alonso put in a stellar performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing fifth—his best result of the season so far.