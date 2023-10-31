He`s English is bad. Fowler has designated the best Klopp's successor

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler opines that in the future, Unai Emery would be a fitting candidate for the "Reds."

"The highest compliment I can pay Unai Emery is that I believe he is one of the few managers capable of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool. However, before the lords and ladies of the Midlands and Anfield take offense, let me clarify that I'm not asserting that Emery is planning to relocate from Birmingham to Merseyside, nor that Klopp might be contemplating an exit. I was already a great admirer of Emery when Arsenal brought him in to replace Arsène Wenger. It didn't quite pan out at the Emirates as I had anticipated, and I still maintain that much of it was due to the sheer lack of respect shown to Emery simply because his command of the English language wasn't as impeccable as that of the royal family members. At Aston Villa, he demonstrates that football is genuinely universal," Robbie Fowler remarked on HITC.

Unai Emery has been performing admirably with Aston Villa, taking them to the Conference League after the Birmingham club had been near the relegation zone before his arrival. In the current season, the Villans will be contending for a top-four spot.

During his tenure at Arsenal, Unai Emery faced criticism for his English language proficiency and distinctive accent.

