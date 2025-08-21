RU RU ES ES FR FR
Here we go! Milan seals the deal for Victor Boniface

Negotiations are in the final stage.
Football news Today, 12:51
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Victor Boniface in the Bayer line-up Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Milan is bolstering its attacking power.

Details: Just moments ago, Fabrizio Romano's page on social platform X published his trademark Here we go regarding 24-year-old Bayer forward Victor Boniface.

It is reported that Boniface will initially join Milan on loan for €5 million, with the Rossoneri holding an option to make the deal permanent for €24 million.

If Milan decides to keep Victor, the contract will run until 2030.

At the moment, the player is preparing for his medical, after which all the official documents will be signed.

Victor Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he made 27 appearances for the Werkself across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €40 million.

For the record: Milan is interested in Højlund, but Højlund wants to stay in Manchester.

