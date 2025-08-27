Here we go! Fabio Silva moves to Borussia Dortmund
The young Portuguese forward is set to become a Borussia Dortmund player in the coming days.
Details: After reading the famous “Here we go” on Fabrizio Romano’s page on X, it’s clear that the transfer of 23-year-old Wolverhampton striker Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund is all but complete.
According to Romano, the transfer fee will be €25 million, with Silva signing a five-year contract. The player is already preparing for his medical, after which the transfer will be officially announced.
Last season, Fabio appeared in 24 La Liga matches for Las Palmas, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists.
According to Transfermarkt, Silva’s market value is estimated at €20 million.
