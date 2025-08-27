RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Here we go! Fabio Silva moves to Borussia Dortmund

Here we go! Fabio Silva moves to Borussia Dortmund

Everything is ready!
Football news Today, 08:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Fabio Silva in the Wolverhampton squad Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The young Portuguese forward is set to become a Borussia Dortmund player in the coming days.

Details: After reading the famous “Here we go” on Fabrizio Romano’s page on X, it’s clear that the transfer of 23-year-old Wolverhampton striker Fabio Silva to Borussia Dortmund is all but complete.

According to Romano, the transfer fee will be €25 million, with Silva signing a five-year contract. The player is already preparing for his medical, after which the transfer will be officially announced.

See also: CFR Cluj vs Häcken preview, H2H and probable line-ups – August 28, 2025

Last season, Fabio appeared in 24 La Liga matches for Las Palmas, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

According to Transfermarkt, Silva’s market value is estimated at €20 million.

Reminder: Official: Borussia Dortmund extends contract with Kovac

Related teams and leagues
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton Schedule Wolverhampton News Wolverhampton Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 06:41 "The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund
Strand Larsen in the Wolverhampton line-up Football news Today, 05:02 Farewell, Isak! Newcastle make significant progress in Larsen talks
Football news Yesterday, 06:51 Official: Borussia Dortmund extends contract with Kovac
Sven Mislintat Football news 25 aug 2025, 13:33 End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund
Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince Football news 25 aug 2025, 10:49 Newcastle suffer another setback in search for Isak replacement. Even £50 million failed to convince
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news 25 aug 2025, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores