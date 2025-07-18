Here we go! David Hancko is moving to Al-Nassr!

The deal is set to go through in the coming days.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, 27-year-old central defender from Dutch side Feyenoord, David Hancko, is on the verge of signing with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

It is reported that after intense and emotional negotiations, the transfer fee was agreed at €33 million, plus additional bonuses. The contract between the Slovak international and Al-Nassr will run until 2028.

The next step for the player is to undergo a medical examination, after which the transfer will be officially announced.

Last season, Hancko played 47 matches for Feyenoord, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists. According to Transfermarkt, the centre-back's market value is €30 million, and his current contract with the club is valid until 2028.

