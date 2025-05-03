"He is unreal." Bukayo Saka comments on the talent of Yamal
Lamine Yamal continues to stun the footballing world with his prodigious talent, and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has now shared his thoughts on the Barcelona sensation.
Details: According to Saka, he has never witnessed anything like this from a 17-year-old player.
Quote:
“Lamine Yamal? He is simply unreal. In my life, I have never seen this level of football from a 17-year-old teenager. What can you say about what he’s doing.”
Yamal has racked up 15 goals and 24 assists in 49 appearances this season.
Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Barcelona’s top scorer Robert Lewandowski has a chance to play in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter.
