RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Boxing News "He crapped himself". John Fury hard criticized Otto Wallin for the fight with Joshua

"He crapped himself". John Fury hard criticized Otto Wallin for the fight with Joshua

Boxing News Today, 13:27
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"Wallin crapped himself". John Fury hard criticized Otto Wallin for the fight with Joshua "Wallin crapped himself". John Fury hard criticized Otto Wallin for the fight with Joshua

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, strongly criticized the performance of Sweden's Otto Wallin against Anthony Joshua.

Recall that AJ convincingly defeated the Swedish heavyweight in their December bout. Joshua secured victory with a fifth-round technical knockout.

“When Anthony Joshua got in the ring with Otto Wallin, Wallin crapped himself. He embarrassed his team and himself. That wasn’t the man who fought Tyson. He didn’t show he was game at all. It was an embarrassment. He let his people down. But if your man doesn’t want it on the night, what can you do? He had a meltdown on the night” said John Fury.

Throughout the fight, Joshua held a colossal advantage and inflicted significant damage on Wallin. After the match, the Swedish boxer was diagnosed with a broken nose.

AJ's next bout is scheduled against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. The contract for their fight does not include a rematch clause.

Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024