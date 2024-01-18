"He crapped himself". John Fury hard criticized Otto Wallin for the fight with Joshua

John Fury, the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, strongly criticized the performance of Sweden's Otto Wallin against Anthony Joshua.

Recall that AJ convincingly defeated the Swedish heavyweight in their December bout. Joshua secured victory with a fifth-round technical knockout.

“When Anthony Joshua got in the ring with Otto Wallin, Wallin crapped himself. He embarrassed his team and himself. That wasn’t the man who fought Tyson. He didn’t show he was game at all. It was an embarrassment. He let his people down. But if your man doesn’t want it on the night, what can you do? He had a meltdown on the night” said John Fury.

Throughout the fight, Joshua held a colossal advantage and inflicted significant damage on Wallin. After the match, the Swedish boxer was diagnosed with a broken nose.

AJ's next bout is scheduled against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on March 8 in Saudi Arabia. The contract for their fight does not include a rematch clause.