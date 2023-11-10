Has Alphonso Davies chosen a new club? The insider revealed the details

According to journalist Kerry Howe on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Bayern and Canadian national team player Alphonso Davies may soon change his club registration.

The insider notes that the player is interested in a possible transfer to Real Madrid, which has long shown interest in him.

As you know, negotiations between Davis and the German club on a contract extension no longer last for at least six months. All this time, the Madrid club has shown a specific interest in the player and sees him as a desired reinforcement in the left-back position.

There was information that Real had already established contact with Davis' entourage at an early stage and advised him not to renew his contract with Bayern. This is exactly how the “cream” want to gain time.

Alphonso Davies is contractually bound by Real Madrid until June 2025. The Transfermarkt portal estimates the market value of the Canadian football player at 70 million euros.