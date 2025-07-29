Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation
Bayern Munich has recently been publicly accused of missing out on coveted players at the last minute. The issue seems to be becoming increasingly acute.
Details: Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann stated that there is a lack of proper communication within the club, as the board fails to approve contracts that the sporting department has already promised to players.
He also noted that the club's management should have determined the budget allocations in advance and discussed everything with other clubs—instead of putting them on the spot through the media.
Quote: "Bayern's problem is that last year, many new contracts were promised—to players like Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich—but the supervisory board did not approve them. This is a blow to the club's reputation! Bayern has communication issues: many problems could have been avoided if there had been prior discussions about how much money would be allocated for what.
They had already reached agreements with players, like Wirtz and Woltemade. But sometimes you need to inform the other club as well. A question for the management—is it really that hard to call Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes or Stuttgart chairman Alexander Wehrle? Instead, they found out everything from the newspaper. All of this cost time, reputation, and ultimately money. Every next player becomes more expensive."