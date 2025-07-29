RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation

Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation

Serious claims against the club.
Football news Today, 10:30
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Bayern Munich has recently been publicly accused of missing out on coveted players at the last minute. The issue seems to be becoming increasingly acute.

Details: Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann stated that there is a lack of proper communication within the club, as the board fails to approve contracts that the sporting department has already promised to players.

He also noted that the club's management should have determined the budget allocations in advance and discussed everything with other clubs—instead of putting them on the spot through the media.

Quote: "Bayern's problem is that last year, many new contracts were promised—to players like Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich—but the supervisory board did not approve them. This is a blow to the club's reputation! Bayern has communication issues: many problems could have been avoided if there had been prior discussions about how much money would be allocated for what.

They had already reached agreements with players, like Wirtz and Woltemade. But sometimes you need to inform the other club as well. A question for the management—is it really that hard to call Bayer's sporting director Simon Rolfes or Stuttgart chairman Alexander Wehrle? Instead, they found out everything from the newspaper. All of this cost time, reputation, and ultimately money. Every next player becomes more expensive."

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty 3 - 0 KuPS Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
3
KuPS
0
45’ + 4
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Barnet - : - Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Barnet
-
Newport
-
14:30
Inter Club d'Escaldes - : - Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
14:30
Zrinjski Mostar - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
15:00
FK Crvena Zvezda - : - Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions League
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
15:00
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
Latest News
Biathlon News Today, 11:29 There are currently no signs of life. Former German biathlete involved in mountain accident Football news Today, 11:05 OFFICIAL: Kaizer Chiefs part ways with one of their midfielders Lifestyle Today, 10:50 Watching the sunset: Mauro Icardi shares a truly romantic photo with his fiancée Football news Today, 10:43 Young African close to signing Boysen Mbatha Football news Today, 10:30 Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation Football news Today, 10:16 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 10:05 Liverpool star Luis Díaz spotted in Munich after Bayern transfer news Football news Today, 09:48 Lucas Ribeiro agrees to move to Brazil. Which club is in question? Cricket News Today, 09:47 Scandal. India cricket team coach clashes with stadium agronomist in London Lifestyle Today, 09:34 Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson spends his vacation by the ocean playing beach football
Sport Predictions
Football Today Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback? Football Today SC Feyenoord vs Noordwijk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 29, 2025 Football Today Inter Club d'Escaldes vs Olimpija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 July 2025 Football Today Botafogo vs Bragantino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs Columbus Crew prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Montreal vs Leon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today Louisville City vs Eintracht preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Football Today New York City vs Puebla prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 30, 2025 Football Today UANL Tigres vs Houston Dynamo: Who will kick off the Leagues Cup with a win? Football Today Los Angeles vs Mazatlán prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores