Hamann believes the race for Wirtz and Woltemade has dealt a blow to Bayern's reputation

Bayern Munich has recently been publicly accused of missing out on coveted players at the last minute. The issue seems to be becoming increasingly acute.

Details: Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann stated that there is a lack of proper communication within the club, as the board fails to approve contracts that the sporting department has already promised to players.

He also noted that the club's management should have determined the budget allocations in advance and discussed everything with other clubs—instead of putting them on the spot through the media.