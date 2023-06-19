Hakim Ziyech close to leaving Chelsea

Egyptian forward Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea is close to a move to Al-Nassr, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi Arabian and English clubs are engaged in active negotiations that are nearing completion. The Saudi club is offering the forward a salary of 30 million euros per year.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Ziyech has played 24 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring no goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.