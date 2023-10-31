RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Haaland told what helped him win the award for the best scorer in the world

Football news Yesterday, 05:45
Haaland told what helped him win the award for the best scorer in the world Photo: Man City Twitter

Erling Haaland, Manchester City striker, expressed gratitude to the club and his family for their support, which helped him win the title of top scorer of the year according to France Football.

He noted that thanks to Manchester City he was able to be himself and expressed gratitude to his family and the people who surround him.

“I am in front of the public because of my skill and the advice I would give to young people is to keep the hunger, the passion and the feeling that it brings.

My success is due to a superb City team led by an outstanding coach and his staff. “I helped the team with a great season and I’m very happy with the experience I had,” he said.

Last season, Haaland played 35 matches in the English Premier League, in which he scored 36 goals and provided 8 assists.

In addition, in 11 Champions League games, the Norway forward scored 12 goals and gave 1 assist.

In Haaland's first season, Manchester City won the Champions League, beating Inter in the final 1-0 for the first time in their history.

