Haaland called the most important thing in the world

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland spoke to reporters about what he considers the most important thing in the world.

One of the best football players of our time said that he considers healthy sleep to be such a thing.

“For a good sleep, blue glasses help me, which block all signals in the bedroom. I usually wear them for three hours before bed,” he told the Impaulsive podcast in an interview.

This week Haaland was presented with the award of the best player of the year in the English Premier League following the results of the past season.

In addition, the young Norwegian footballer was also named the best player of the 2022/2023 season and according to UEFA.

Erling Haaland has been with Manchester City since 2022. Prior to that, he defended the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

His contract with the English club runs until 2027.

Haaland made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists.