RU RU NG NG
Main News Haaland called the most important thing in the world

Haaland called the most important thing in the world

Football news Today, 03:23
Photo: Man City Twitter

Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland spoke to reporters about what he considers the most important thing in the world.

One of the best football players of our time said that he considers healthy sleep to be such a thing.

“For a good sleep, blue glasses help me, which block all signals in the bedroom. I usually wear them for three hours before bed,” he told the Impaulsive podcast in an interview.

This week Haaland was presented with the award of the best player of the year in the English Premier League following the results of the past season.

In addition, the young Norwegian footballer was also named the best player of the 2022/2023 season and according to UEFA.

Erling Haaland has been with Manchester City since 2022. Prior to that, he defended the colors of Borussia Dortmund.

His contract with the English club runs until 2027.

Haaland made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 52 goals and providing nine assists.

Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Kotsyubinskiy Yaroslav Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
UEFA Champions League group stage draw: LIVE Football news Yesterday, 12:51 UEFA Champions League group stage draw result: all groups
Roma announce signing of star striker Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Roma announce signing of star striker
All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known Football news 30 aug 2023, 17:12 All participants in the UEFA Champions League group stage have become known
Inter bought top defender Football news 30 aug 2023, 16:34 Inter bought top defender
Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London Football news 30 aug 2023, 06:00 Barcelona star wanted to host two clubs from London
Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match Football news 29 aug 2023, 16:09 Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al Nasr a big victory in the Saudi Arabian Championship match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world Football news Today, 02:48 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 4 Football news Yesterday, 17:56 UEFA Conference League Group Stage Participants Revealed Football news Yesterday, 17:04 All participants in the UEFA Europa League group stage have been revealed Football news Yesterday, 16:36 Liverpool can sell Salah for 175 million euros Football news Yesterday, 15:30 England squad named squad for matches with Ukraine and Scotland Football news Yesterday, 15:00 Messi, Di Maria and Lautaro called up to Argentina squad for upcoming matches Football news Yesterday, 14:30 French national team named squad for the games with Ireland and Germany Football news Yesterday, 14:00 Manchester United close to signing Spain defender Football news Yesterday, 13:33 Real Madrid's 100 millionth newcomer Bellingham wins first accolade at the club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Tottenham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 2 September 2023