Haaland apologized to the Moldova goalkeeper for his team's 11 goals
Details: In a World Cup qualifying match, Norway's national team demolished Moldova at home with a resounding 11-1 victory. The main star of the night was Erling Haaland, who notched four goals plus another—scoring a total of five times against the opposition. The Moldovan national team goalkeeper said that Erling apologized to him for so many goals.
"I spoke with Erling Haaland. He said: 'It's not my fault.' He also made it clear that he simply had to keep trying to score because of the future goal difference. I understand him. It's part of the game; he wanted to keep fighting," said the Moldova goalkeeper.
"Have I ever conceded this many goals before? Is this a joke? Of course not. This was the first time," Avraam told Moldfootball.
In the next round of qualifying, Norway will face Israel. The match will take place on October 11.
Recall: Haaland hit his face against a bus door. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors put several stitches near his lip.