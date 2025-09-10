RU RU ES ES FR FR
Haaland apologized to the Moldova goalkeeper for his team's 11 goals

This was revealed by the Moldova goalkeeper
Football news Today, 15:02
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Haaland https://x.com/premierleague/status/1965514880150274381

Details: In a World Cup qualifying match, Norway's national team demolished Moldova at home with a resounding 11-1 victory. The main star of the night was Erling Haaland, who notched four goals plus another—scoring a total of five times against the opposition. The Moldovan national team goalkeeper said that Erling apologized to him for so many goals.

"I spoke with Erling Haaland. He said: 'It's not my fault.' He also made it clear that he simply had to keep trying to score because of the future goal difference. I understand him. It's part of the game; he wanted to keep fighting," said the Moldova goalkeeper.

"Have I ever conceded this many goals before? Is this a joke? Of course not. This was the first time," Avraam told Moldfootball.

In the next round of qualifying, Norway will face Israel. The match will take place on October 11.

Recall: Haaland hit his face against a bus door. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors put several stitches near his lip.

