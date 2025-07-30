Here we go! Aaron Ramsdale moves to Newcastle
A new challenge for the ambitious goalkeeper.
Football news Today, 01:49
Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
The deal is virtually complete.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, 27-year-old Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will join Newcastle on a one-year loan with an option to buy.
It is reported that the Magpies will cover most of Ramsdale's wages, and the entire loan agreement will be financed by Newcastle. The final details are currently being ironed out before the contract is signed, and the player is set to undergo his medical this Friday.
Ramsdale's current contract with Southampton runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated at €16 million by Transfermarkt.
Reminder: Newcastle is close to a transfer that could cause problems with UEFA
